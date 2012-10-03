TAIPEI, Oct 3 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Google withdraws patent complaint against Apple > Sumitomo to invest in massive U.S. solar project > Samsung allowed to sell Galaxy Tab in US > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Pegatron has begun trial production for Apple's Macbook Air, it may share the orders with Quanta and Hon Hai in 2013. (Commercial Times) -- AU Optronics received 50 percent more orders for Apple's iPad Mini, to 3 million units a month, after improving a light leakage problem; the company may see a record high in revenue in September. (Economic Daily) -- DRAM chip maker ProMos Technology will axe 1,300 jobs due to worse than expected orders, leaving only around one hundred people. The company will change to an IC design company. (Economic Daily) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1445.75 0.09% 1.260 USD/JPY 78.22 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6215 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1772.74 -0.13% -2.260 US CRUDE 91.6 -0.32% -0.290 DOW JONES 13482.36 -0.24% -32.75 ASIA ADRS 120.13 -0.22% -0.26 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +0.63 UMC +1.45 Advanced Semi Engineering +1.83 AU Optronics +1.98 Chunghwa Telecom -0.25 Siliconware +0.89 Philadelpia semicon index +0.48 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)