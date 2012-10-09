TAIPEI, Oct 9 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan exports return to growth in Sept > HTC Q3 net falls 79 pct, lags forecasts > Quanta Sept sales down 5.8 pct on year > U.S. report dashes China telecoms' expansion hope > Intel's McAfee security plans layoffs > EU sees industry revival via 3D printing, biotech > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- TSMC's chairman said semiconductor inventories have peaked in Q3 and would see a correction in Q4-Q1. He added the industry would see a healthy recovery if the macro economy ceased deteriorating. (Commercial Times) -- Wistron's and Inventec's September sales both rose over 26 percent, thanks to Windows 8 products, while Asustek may see record monthly sales this month. (Economic Daily) -- Chimei Innolux's and AU Optronics' revenue in Q4 may by affected by lower-than-expected TV sales during China's week-long holiday and by the inventory correction season. (Economic Daily) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1455.88 -0.35% -5.050 USD/JPY 78.34 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.708 -- -0.035 SPOT GOLD 1777.09 0.16% 2.800 US CRUDE 90.17 0.94% 0.840 DOW JONES 13583.65 -0.19% -26.50 ASIA ADRS 119.73 -0.76% -0.92 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -3.36 UMC -0.97 Advanced Semi Engineering +1.06 AU Optronics -1.97 Chunghwa Telecom -0.22 Siliconware -2.12 Philadelpia semicon index -1.08 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)