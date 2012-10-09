TAIPEI, Oct 9 Following are news items and media
reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan exports return to growth in Sept
> HTC Q3 net falls 79 pct, lags forecasts
> Quanta Sept sales down 5.8 pct on year
> U.S. report dashes China telecoms' expansion hope
> Intel's McAfee security plans layoffs
> EU sees industry revival via 3D printing, biotech
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on
-- TSMC's chairman said semiconductor inventories
have peaked in Q3 and would see a correction in Q4-Q1. He added
the industry would see a healthy recovery if the macro economy
ceased deteriorating. (Commercial Times)
-- Wistron's and Inventec's September
sales both rose over 26 percent, thanks to Windows 8 products,
while Asustek may see record monthly sales this month.
(Economic Daily)
-- Chimei Innolux's and AU Optronics'
revenue in Q4 may by affected by lower-than-expected TV sales
during China's week-long holiday and by the inventory correction
season. (Economic Daily)
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1455.88 -0.35% -5.050
USD/JPY 78.34 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.708 -- -0.035
SPOT GOLD 1777.09 0.16% 2.800
US CRUDE 90.17 0.94% 0.840
DOW JONES 13583.65 -0.19% -26.50
ASIA ADRS 119.73 -0.76% -0.92
-------------------------------------------------------------
TAIWAN ADRS
COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE
TSMC -3.36
UMC -0.97
Advanced Semi Engineering +1.06
AU Optronics -1.97
Chunghwa Telecom -0.22
Siliconware -2.12
Philadelpia semicon index -1.08
(Taipei Bureau)