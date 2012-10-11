TAIPEI, Oct 11 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Hon Hai Sept sales up 8.5 pct on year > TSMC says Sept sales up 30.3 pct on year > UMC Sept sales rise 11.5 pct on year > Compal Sept sales rise 10.2 pct on year > Lenovo knocks HP off top of global PC market > Microsoft CEO sees company being more like Apple > U.S. sets steep duties on Chinese solar panels > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Banking regulator said five Taiwanese banks will set up branches in China or take up mutual stakes in Chinese banks next year. (Economic Daily) -- Economic Minister Shih Yen-shiang said the government will study further relaxing restrictions on Chinese money investing in industries such as panels and DRAM chips. (Commercial Times) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0032 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1432.56 -0.62% -8.920 USD/JPY 78.09 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6785 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1758.99 -0.17% -2.950 US CRUDE 91.12 -0.14% -0.130 DOW JONES 13344.97 -0.95% -128.56 ASIA ADRS 117.41 -0.60% -0.71 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -1.56 UMC -1.45 Advanced Semi Engineering -0.53 AU Optronics -0.59 Chunghwa Telecom -0.10 Siliconware -1.14 Philadelpia semicon index -1.36 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)