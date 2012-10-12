TAIPEI, Oct 12 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > AMD warns of revenue drop as PC demand crumbles > Samsung extends lead over Apple in smartphones > Sprint in talks on sale to Japan's Softbank > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Taiwan's cabinet is considering setting up a market for "T shares" to allow Chinese firms to list on the island, with the Chinese yuan to be used for clearing trades at some point in the future (Economic Daily, Commercial Times) -- Taiwan will open more sectors to foreign and mainland Chinese investment and relax investment rules in the hi-tech and other sectors to attract more money to the island (Economic Daily, Commercial Times) -- Q4 earnings at panel makers Chimei and AU may rise after a good October holiday sales season in China and with the European and U.S. peak year-end seasons approaching (Economic Daily) -- Struggling chip maker Powerchip has met with its creditor banks to ask them to postpone the sale of one of its plants while industry conditions remain poor (Commercial Times) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0039 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1432.84 0.02% 0.280 USD/JPY 78.44 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6785 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1768.44 0.01% 0.250 US CRUDE 92.52 0.49% 0.450 DOW JONES 13326.39 -0.14% -18.58 ASIA ADRS 118.58 1.00% 1.17 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -0.60 UMC -0.49 Advanced Semi Engineering +0.81 AU Optronics +2.69 Chunghwa Telecom +0.25 Siliconware +3.07 Philadelpia semicon index +0.17 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)