TAIPEI, Oct 15 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Apple to host Oct. 23 event, iPad mini expected > Microsoft sets Wins 8 price, opens for pre-order > ZTE to post 9-month loss of up to 1.75 bln yuan > AMD plans layoffs after recent warning-source > Microsoft to sue Google with Motorola in Germany > Micron sees Elpida deal close despite challenge > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Hon Hai and Cheng Uei plan to seek a price rise from Apple, likely of 5-10 percent; camera module makers Largan and Genius may follow suit. (Economic Daily) -- Asustek and Gigabyte Tech's market shares in motherboards reached 70 percent in China, pressuring smaller Chinese peers to exit the market next year. (Digitimes) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0018 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1428.59 -0.3% -4.250 USD/JPY 78.42 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.656 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1742.29 -0.65% -11.460 US CRUDE 91.11 -0.82% -0.750 DOW JONES 13328.85 0.02% 2.46 ASIA ADRS 118.17 -0.35% -0.41 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +0.60 UMC -0.49 Advanced Semi Engineering -2.40 AU Optronics +0.29 Chunghwa Telecom -0.66 Siliconware -1.86 Philadelpia semicon index -0.53 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)