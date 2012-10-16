TAIPEI, Oct 16 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Next Media to sell all Taiwan media operations > Amazon in talks to buy TI mobile chip arm-paper > Taiwan's TMT defaults on Hyundai order payment > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Jimmy Lai has sold his Taiwan media assets, including the Apple Daily, Next Weekly and the Next TV network to executives of Chinatrust Financial and the Formosa Plastics Group for T$17.5 billion ($583 million). Both parties have signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday. (Economic Daily, United Daily, Commercial Times) -- Apple Inc is not asking Samsung to make memory chips any more as part of its move to excluding Samsung from its supply chain, according to South Korean media. (Commercial Times) -- Taiwan's financial regulators are planning to allow Hong Kong's H-shares to list as Taiwan depository receipts in the latest signs of improving trade ties across the Taiwan Straits. (Economic Daily) MARKET SNAPSHOT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0033 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1440.13 0.81% 11.540 USD/JPY 78.74 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6647 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1736.49 0.06% 1.000 US CRUDE 91.71 -0.15% -0.140 DOW JONES 13424.23 0.72% 95.38 ASIA ADRS 119.36 1.01% 1.19 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +1.12 UMC -1.98 Advanced Semi Engineering +1.37 AU Optronics +4.35 Chunghwa Telecom -0.06 Siliconware +2.09 Philadelpia semicon index +1.48 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)