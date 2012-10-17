TAIPEI, Oct 17 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Intel's outlook dispels hopes for PC recovery > Foxconn says underage workers used in China > NYSE Euronext, Taiwan Futures Exchange sign MoU > IBM revenue hurt by dollar, tight IT budgets > AMD plans layoffs after recent warning-source > Best Buy to sell its own tablet for $239-$259 > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- LCD TV sales during the Chinese long holiday early this month reached 3 million units, 15 percent higher than last year, which is helpful to inventory restocking for the panel industry. (Commercial Times) -- Chinatrust Financial asked the former chairman of the Straits Exchange Foundation to visit Chinese regulators in a bid to acquire China's First Sino Bank. Fubon Financial is also bidding for the Chinese bank and finished due diligence last week. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) -- Tokio Marine may invest T$20 billion in Chinatrust Financial or its life insurance unit for around an 8 percent stake. (Commercial Times) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1454.92 1.03% 14.790 USD/JPY 78.77 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7395 -- 0.017 SPOT GOLD 1749.45 0.13% 2.260 US CRUDE 92.44 0.38% 0.350 DOW JONES 13551.78 0.95% 127.55 ASIA ADRS 120.79 1.20% 1.43 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +1.05 UMC +1.01 Advanced Semi Engineering +1.35 AU Optronics +9.72 Chunghwa Telecom +0.06 Siliconware +2.04 Philadelpia semicon index +2.18 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)