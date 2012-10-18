TAIPEI, Oct 18 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Foxconn says underage workers used in China plant > Chip gear maker ASML buys Cymer for $2.5 bln > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Executives of Hon Hai Precision said it's a trend that Apple Inc will be raising prices it pays to Hon Hai and other suppliers following recent talks with them. (Economic Daily) -- China Life, whose major stake holders include China Construction Bank, reported a net profit of T$4 billion, or T$1.71 per share, the second-best EPS among Taiwan's life insurers. (Economic Daily) MARKET SNAPSHOT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.91 0.41% 5.990 USD/JPY 79.06 0.18% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8079 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1748.74 -0.05% -0.950 US CRUDE 92.01 -0.12% -0.110 DOW JONES 13557.00 0.04% 5.22 ASIA ADRS 121.63 0.70% 0.84 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +0.97 UMC -0.00 Advanced Semi Engineering -0.80 AU Optronics +0.76 Chunghwa Telecom +0.35 Siliconware -0.91 Philadelpia semicon index -0.23 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)