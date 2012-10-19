TAIPEI, Oct 19 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Google results miss; shares dive > Microsoft profit slips as PCs fizzle > Chipmaker AMD sets layoffs as PC sales stumble > Sept export orders likely returned to growth > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Taiwan's financial regulators will investigate the funding source of Chinatrust Financial's ex-vice chairman for a $600 million deal he is leading to buy Next Media's Taiwan assets. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) -- Fubon Financial is likely to acquire 100 percent of China-based First Sino Bank in a deal worth about T$25 billion to T$28 billion as soon as end of this month. (Economic Daily) -- E Sun Financial has raised US$105.8 million via a global depository receipt at a discount of 2.7 percent compared with its average closing price in the last three sessions, the lowest such discount among Taiwan companies this year. (Commercial Times) MARKET SNAPSHOT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1457.34 -0.24% -3.570 USD/JPY 79.31 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8238 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1742.19 0.06% 1.100 US CRUDE 92.16 0.07% 0.060 DOW JONES 13548.94 -0.06% -8.06 ASIA ADRS 122.24 0.50% 0.61 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -0.32 UMC -1.00 Advanced Semi Engineering -0.00 AU Optronics -1.26 Chunghwa Telecom +0.38 Siliconware -3.31 Philadelpia semicon index -0.82 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)