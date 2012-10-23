TAIPEI, Oct 23 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Acer Q3 net profit well below forecasts > Texas Instruments sees revenue below estimate > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Taiwan's financial regulator has announced it will allow margin-trading investors to have a 50 percent bigger credit line in a move to help boost trading in the local stock market. Market turnover fell to less than T$50 billion on Monday, its fourth-lowest so far this year. (Economic Daily, Commercial Times) -- Chinatrust Financial was reported to have agreed to buy a stake of China's Hangko Bank, making it among the bank's major shareholders along with Lenovo, according to Chinese media. (Economic Daily) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0039 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.82 0.04% 0.630 USD/JPY 79.92 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8116 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1726.59 -0.10% -1.700 US CRUDE 89.12 0.53% 0.470 DOW JONES 13345.89 0.02% 2.38 ASIA ADRS 122.25 1.29% 1.56 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +0.72 UMC -1.04 Advanced Semi Engineering +0.84 AU Optronics +3.12 Chunghwa Telecom +0.22 Siliconware +0.58 Philadelpia semicon index +0.16 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)