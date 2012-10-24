TAIPEI, Oct 24 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Apple unwraps mini-iPad to take on Amazon, Google > SK Hynix says cutting 2012 capital spending > Broadcom sees 4th-qtr revenue decline > Sept industrial output rises most since Feb > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Compal Electronics, the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, has laid off 100 - 150 workers or 3 percent of its work force as Acer and Lenovo Group cut their tablet PC orders. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) -- TSMC , the world's No.1 contract chip maker, has spent T$3.2 billion buying a piece of land in a move to accelerate building its new 18-inch wafer fab. Construction of the new facility is set to begin in 2016. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) -- Taiwan's financial regulators have approved Sinopac Financial' s banking unit to set up a subsidiary in China, making it the first such one. (Economic Daily) MARKET SNAPSHOT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.11 -1.44% -20.710 USD/JPY 79.85 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7695 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1710.19 0.12% 2.100 US CRUDE 86.81 0.16% 0.140 DOW JONES 13102.53 -1.82% -243.36 ASIA ADRS 120.03 -1.82% -2.22 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -0.72 UMC -0.00 Advanced Semi Engineering +0.28 AU Optronics -1.26 Chunghwa Telecom -0.64 Siliconware -0.19 Philadelpia semicon index +0.15 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)