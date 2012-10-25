TAIPEI, Oct 25 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > U.S. ITC judge says Samsung infringed Apple patent > Tech focus now on Windows 8, Surface tablet > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- China's TCL Corp is in talks to merge Chunghwa Picture Tubes, a small struggling LCD panel maker, making it the first such merger by a Chinese company. A TCL executive will lead a team to evaluate Chunghwa in the near future. (Commercial Times) -- Taiwan's finance ministry has ordered state-run banks to buy local stocks every day starting Wednesday in a bid to boost turnover of the sluggish stock market. These banks have billions of Taiwan dollars combined to invest in stocks. (Economic Daily) -- New mortgage loans dropped to a seven-month low in September, down 84 percent from a month ago, following the government's latest measures to cool the property market. (Economic Daily) MARKET SNAPSHOT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1408.75 -0.31% -4.360 USD/JPY 79.84 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7906 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1707.09 0.30% 5.160 US CRUDE 85.86 0.15% 0.130 DOW JONES 13077.34 -0.19% -25.19 ASIA ADRS 120.42 0.32% 0.39 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -0.46 UMC +1.57 Advanced Semi Engineering -0.00 AU Optronics -0.77 Chunghwa Telecom +0.03 Siliconware -0.39 Philadelpia semicon index -1.51 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)