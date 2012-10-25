TAIPEI, Oct 25 Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> U.S. ITC judge says Samsung infringed Apple patent
> Tech focus now on Windows 8, Surface tablet
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on
-- China's TCL Corp is in talks to merge
Chunghwa Picture Tubes, a small struggling LCD panel
maker, making it the first such merger by a Chinese company. A
TCL executive will lead a team to evaluate Chunghwa in the near
future. (Commercial Times)
-- Taiwan's finance ministry has ordered state-run banks to
buy local stocks every day starting Wednesday in a bid to boost
turnover of the sluggish stock market. These banks have billions
of Taiwan dollars combined to invest in stocks. (Economic Daily)
-- New mortgage loans dropped to a seven-month low in
September, down 84 percent from a month ago, following the
government's latest measures to cool the property market.
(Economic Daily)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1408.75 -0.31% -4.360
USD/JPY 79.84 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7906 -- -0.004
SPOT GOLD 1707.09 0.30% 5.160
US CRUDE 85.86 0.15% 0.130
DOW JONES 13077.34 -0.19% -25.19
ASIA ADRS 120.42 0.32% 0.39
-------------------------------------------------------------
TAIWAN ADRS
COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE
TSMC -0.46
UMC +1.57
Advanced Semi Engineering -0.00
AU Optronics -0.77
Chunghwa Telecom +0.03
Siliconware -0.39
Philadelpia semicon index -1.51
For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on
For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on
Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks:
For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia.....
Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ..
India.........
REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds...
Scrolling stocks news US......
Scrolling stocks news Europe..
Wall Street Week Ahead..............
Global Week Ahead..................
Real time FX commentary...........
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary..............
Top global economic events.......
All diaries..........................
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies....... U.S. companies....
European companies.... Forex.............
Global economy...... Technology, media.
Financial services.... Political risk......
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World stocks......... Asian stocks....
Dow Jones................ NASDAQ..............
Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............
World forecasts... Asia Macro data..
Currency rates.... Debt...
LME price overview......
Taiwan dollar............
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Full directory................
TAIEX...................
TAIEX sub-indices...........
Taiwan OTC index......
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:>
SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:>
Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:>
FTSE TW50 index.............
(Taipei Bureau)