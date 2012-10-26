TAIPEI, Oct 26 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > TSMC sees weaker sales after record profit > Acer sees Q4 PC shipments 5 pct either side of Q3 > Microsoft highlights Surface at Windows 8 launch > Samsung posts $7.4 bln profit, handsets strong > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Camera phone lens maker Largan Precision said its gross margin returned to 40 percent in the third quarter thanks to strong demand for Apple Inc's products. (Economic Daily) -- AU Optronics, the world's No.4 flat panel maker, expected its fourth-quarter outlook to improve from a T$16.5 billion net loss in the September quarter. (Economic Daily) -- Some 2,000 workers of Compal Electronics' Chengdu plant went on strike on dissatisfaction with their pay. Compal is the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) MARKET SNAPSHOT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1412.97 0.3% 4.220 USD/JPY 80.17 -0.14% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8277 -- 0.016 SPOT GOLD 1711.79 0.04% 0.600 US CRUDE 86.03 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 13103.68 0.20% 26.34 ASIA ADRS 121.10 0.56% 0.68 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +1.52 UMC -0.00 Advanced Semi Engineering -1.67 AU Optronics -2.83 Chunghwa Telecom +0.19 Siliconware -0.97 Philadelpia semicon index +1.38 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)