TAIPEI, Oct 29 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > HTC vows to step up marketing, sales to fall > Microsoft Surface tablet buzz starts > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Mediatek, Taiwan's biggest chip design house, has cut prices of its major products by 10 percent, as demand softens and rival Qualcomm launches new products. (Economic Daily) -- Chimei Innolux, the world's No.3 flat panel maker, is thought to be in talks with two Chinese LCD firms for them to invest in Chimei. (Economic Daily) -- A currency clearing pact for the Chinese yuan between Taiwan and China is set to take effect later than the originally scheduled October as China has not picked its clearing bank. (Commercial Times) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1411.94 -0.07% -1.030 USD/JPY 79.68 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7399 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1714.26 0.20% 3.500 US CRUDE 85.87 -0.48% -0.410 DOW JONES 13107.21 0.03% 3.53 ASIA ADRS 120.07 -0.85% -1.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +0.78 UMC -1.03 Advanced Semi Engineering -0.00 AU Optronics -6.61 Chunghwa Telecom -1.05 Siliconware +0.20 Philadelpia semicon index +0.49