TAIPEI, Oct 30 Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan economic growth seen rebounding in Q3
> Microsoft CEO says Win 8 demand outpaces Win 7
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on
-- Chimei Innolux's gross margin turned positive
to 3.3 percent in Q3 after seven straight quarters of losses.
The company chairman said margins will continue to improve.
(Commercial Times)
-- Mediatek's Q3 net profit was almost 50 percent
higher than Q2, better than expected, and the company lifted its
full-year smartphone chip shipment target for a third time.
(Commercial Times, Economic Daily)
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 0 0% 0.000
USD/JPY 79.82 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7206 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1709.01 -0.01% -0.230
US CRUDE 85.36 -0.21% -0.180
DOW JONES 0.00 0.00% 0.00
ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TAIWAN ADRS
No trading as U.S. markets were shut due to storm Sandy.
