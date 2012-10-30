TAIPEI, Oct 30 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan economic growth seen rebounding in Q3 > Microsoft CEO says Win 8 demand outpaces Win 7 > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Chimei Innolux's gross margin turned positive to 3.3 percent in Q3 after seven straight quarters of losses. The company chairman said margins will continue to improve. (Commercial Times) -- Mediatek's Q3 net profit was almost 50 percent higher than Q2, better than expected, and the company lifted its full-year smartphone chip shipment target for a third time. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 0 0% 0.000 USD/JPY 79.82 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7206 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1709.01 -0.01% -0.230 US CRUDE 85.36 -0.21% -0.180 DOW JONES 0.00 0.00% 0.00 ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS No trading as U.S. markets were shut due to storm Sandy. For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)