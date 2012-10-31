TAIPEI, Oct 31 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Acer delays Windows RT tablets > ARM unveils chip designs for future smartphones > Toshiba's operating profit to miss its forecast > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Asustek's revenue and net profit in Q3 were the highest since June 2010 and the company aims to ship over 10 million tablet PCs next year, being the world's No. 2 after Apple. (Commercial Times) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 0 0% 0.000 USD/JPY 79.6 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7347 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1711.04 0.13% 2.160 US CRUDE 85.71 0.04% 0.030 DOW JONES 13107.21 0.00% 0.00 ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS No trading to due U.S. market closures For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)