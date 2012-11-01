TAIPEI, Nov 1 Following are news items and media
reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan cuts 2012 growth forecast again
> Chinatrust mulls additional bad debt provisions
> Netflix shares soar after Icahn reports stake
> Toshiba cuts forecast on global economy worries
> Sony, Sharp in turnaround battle
> Elpida says court approves acquisition by Micron
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
-- ASE sees revenue to grow in Q4 on strong
communications chip demand, while rival Siliconware
expects sales to fall in the quarter on falling PC demand. Both
companies said they will decrease capital spending next year.
(Digitimes)
-- Compal's Q3 net profit was 4 percent higher
than the previous quarter. The company said Windows 8 is not
boosting PC demand now and sees margins to bottom this quarter.
(Commercial Times)
-- Quanta posted a 8.1 percent quarterly rise in
net profit last quarter. (Commercial Times)
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1412.16 0.02% 0.220
USD/JPY 79.87 0.14% 0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7119 -- 0.017
SPOT GOLD 1720.45 0.02% 0.400
US CRUDE 86.22 -0.02% -0.020
DOW JONES 13096.46 -0.08% -10.75
ASIA ADRS 119.71 -0.30% -0.36
-------------------------------------------------------------
TAIWAN ADRS
COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE
TSMC +2.58
UMC -2.08
Advanced Semi Engineering +7.34
AU Optronics +7.08
Chunghwa Telecom +0.29
Siliconware -5.70
Philadelpia semicon index -0.07
(Taipei Bureau)