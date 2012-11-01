TAIPEI, Nov 1 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan cuts 2012 growth forecast again > Chinatrust mulls additional bad debt provisions > Netflix shares soar after Icahn reports stake > Toshiba cuts forecast on global economy worries > Sony, Sharp in turnaround battle > Elpida says court approves acquisition by Micron > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- ASE sees revenue to grow in Q4 on strong communications chip demand, while rival Siliconware expects sales to fall in the quarter on falling PC demand. Both companies said they will decrease capital spending next year. (Digitimes) -- Compal's Q3 net profit was 4 percent higher than the previous quarter. The company said Windows 8 is not boosting PC demand now and sees margins to bottom this quarter. (Commercial Times) -- Quanta posted a 8.1 percent quarterly rise in net profit last quarter. (Commercial Times) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1412.16 0.02% 0.220 USD/JPY 79.87 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7119 -- 0.017 SPOT GOLD 1720.45 0.02% 0.400 US CRUDE 86.22 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 13096.46 -0.08% -10.75 ASIA ADRS 119.71 -0.30% -0.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +2.58 UMC -2.08 Advanced Semi Engineering +7.34 AU Optronics +7.08 Chunghwa Telecom +0.29 Siliconware -5.70 Philadelpia semicon index -0.07 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)