TAIPEI, Nov 2 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Sharp fears for future as Japan TV makers bleed > LinkedIn beats forecasts, raises revenue view > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Solar companies Motech, Giga Solar and Sino-America Silicon Products all see a better fourth quarter. (Economic Daily) -- Acer said it will increase R&D staff by 20 percent next year to launch more mid- and high-end computers. It also sees the contribution from Europe, the Middle East and Africa to rise to 25 percent next year from 21 percent. (Commercial Times)