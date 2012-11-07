TAIPEI, Nov 7 Following are news items and media
reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> HTC says Oct sales slump
> AT&T's Nokia Windows phones priced from $50
> Amazon to win EU e-book pricing tussle with Apple
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on
-- TPK Holding Co Ltd said third-quarter
earnings-per-share were T$9.46 and October sales were up 26.6
percent from September. The company sees fourth-quarter revenue
growing 30 percent from the previous quarter to a record high.
(Commercial Times)
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1428.39 0.79% 11.130
USD/JPY 80.27 -0.09% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7331 -- -0.018
SPOT GOLD 1708.94 -0.37% -6.400
US CRUDE 88.13 -0.65% -0.580
DOW JONES 13245.68 1.02% 133.24
ASIA ADRS 121.49 0.60% 0.72
-------------------------------------------------------------
TAIWAN ADRS
COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE
TSMC +2.02
UMC +2.25
Advanced Semi Engineering +1.61
AU Optronics -0.00
Chunghwa Telecom +0.89
Siliconware -0.00
Philadelphia semicon index +1.38
