TAIPEI, Nov 7 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > HTC says Oct sales slump > AT&T's Nokia Windows phones priced from $50 > Amazon to win EU e-book pricing tussle with Apple > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- TPK Holding Co Ltd said third-quarter earnings-per-share were T$9.46 and October sales were up 26.6 percent from September. The company sees fourth-quarter revenue growing 30 percent from the previous quarter to a record high. (Commercial Times)