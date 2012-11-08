TAIPEI, Nov 8 Following are news items and media
reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> Foxconn says tough to cope with iPhone demand
> Qualcomm revenue beats Street, shares rise
> Apple slides to 5-month low, uncertainty grows
> US approves 5-yr duties on China solar products
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
-- HTC Corp will hold a product launch with U.S.
operator Verizon next Tuesday, and is expected to roll out a
5-inch flagship smartphone. HTC will also launch the phone in
Japan in December and China in January in hopes to push up
revenue. (Commercial Times)
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1394.53 -2.37% -33.860
USD/JPY 79.95 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6795 -- 0.035
SPOT GOLD 1715.5 -0.05% -0.810
US CRUDE 84.7 0.31% 0.260
DOW JONES 12932.73 -2.36% -312.95
ASIA ADRS 119.77 -1.42% -1.72
-------------------------------------------------------------
TAIWAN ADRS
COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE
TSMC -0.19
UMC -0.00
Advanced Semi Engineering -2.11
AU Optronics -2.74
Chunghwa Telecom -0.79
Siliconware -1.01
Philadelpia semicon index -2.70
(Taipei Bureau)