TAIPEI, Nov 8 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Foxconn says tough to cope with iPhone demand > Qualcomm revenue beats Street, shares rise > Apple slides to 5-month low, uncertainty grows > US approves 5-yr duties on China solar products > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- HTC Corp will hold a product launch with U.S. operator Verizon next Tuesday, and is expected to roll out a 5-inch flagship smartphone. HTC will also launch the phone in Japan in December and China in January in hopes to push up revenue. (Commercial Times) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1394.53 -2.37% -33.860 USD/JPY 79.95 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6795 -- 0.035 SPOT GOLD 1715.5 -0.05% -0.810 US CRUDE 84.7 0.31% 0.260 DOW JONES 12932.73 -2.36% -312.95 ASIA ADRS 119.77 -1.42% -1.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -0.19 UMC -0.00 Advanced Semi Engineering -2.11 AU Optronics -2.74 Chunghwa Telecom -0.79 Siliconware -1.01 Philadelpia semicon index -2.70