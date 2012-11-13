TAIPEI, Nov 13 Following are news items and media reports that
may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> Acer Oct sales fall 30 pct on yr
> Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Cable to merge - Nikkei
> RIM to introduce new BlackBerry devices on Jan 30
> Trina Solar cuts margins, shipments estimates
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on
-- China's largest LED maker Sanan Optoelectronics Ltd will
acquire 19.9 percent of Formosa Epitaxy Inc for T$2.352 billion via
private placement to become the largest shareholder in a first cross-straits
deal in the LED sector. (Economic Daily, Commercial Times)
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1380.03 0.01% 0.180
USD/JPY 79.61 0.16% 0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6165 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1725.55 -0.13% -2.190
US CRUDE 85.41 -0.19% -0.160
DOW JONES 12815.08 0.00% -0.31
ASIA ADRS 118.92 -0.22% -0.26
-------------------------------------------------------------
TAIWAN ADRS
COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE
TSMC +0.86
UMC -1.60
Advanced Semi Engineering +1.54
AU Optronics +0.24
Chunghwa Telecom +0.06
Siliconware -1.20
Philadelpia semicon index +0.09
(Taipei Bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)