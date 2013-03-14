TAIPEI, March 14 Following is some company-related and market news that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > BlackBerry shares surge on new orders > Amazon cuts price of largest Kindle Fire tablet > ASMI sale of shares in HK unit disappoints > Infotel eyes margin recovery in tough 2013 > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Finance Ministry proposed four stimulus measures for the brokerage industry, including cutting futures transaction tax to 0.002 percent and waiving income taxes for banks who underwrite or trade in overseas corporate bonds issued by domestic firms. (Commercial Times) -- Financial regulator and Finance Ministry suggested to merge state-run banks, with Land Bank and Chang Hwa Bank as the lead, in the third wave of banking reform. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) -- Hon Hai plans to issue 14 billion yen ($145.82 million) unsecured corporate bond, its first Samurai bonds, to fund operations and procurements. The company said the issue is not for an investment in Sharp. (Economic Daily) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0037 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1554.52 0.13% 2.040 USD/JPY 95.9 -0.2% -0.190 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0296 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1587.29 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 92.29 -0.25% -0.230 DOW JONES 14455.28 0.04% 5.22 ASIA ADRS 137.27 -0.15% -0.21 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +1.52 UMC +2.19 Advanced Semi Engineering -0.24 AU Optronics -1.34 Chunghwa Telecom -0.00 Siliconware +1.78 Philadelpia semicon index +0.34 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. ($1 = 6.2138 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 96.0100 Japanese yen) (Compiled by Taipei Bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)