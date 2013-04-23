April 23 Following is some company-related and
market news that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan March export orders unexpectedly shrink
> Nokia says awarded injunction against HTC One
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World stocks......... Asian stocks....
Dow Jones................ NASDAQ..............
Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............
World forecasts... Asia Macro data..
Currency rates.... Debt...
LME price overview......
Taiwan dollar............
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Full directory................
TAIEX...................
TAIEX sub-indices...........
Taiwan OTC index......
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....
SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..
Gretai OTC index futures.......
FTSE TW50 index.............