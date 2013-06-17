TAIPEI, June 17 Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
-- China has eased 31 rules in trade ties with Taiwan, and
will allow individuals from 13 additional cities to visit the
island. (Economic Daily)
-- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, a major
Apple Inc supplier, is among the 10 companies that will
apply to bid for Taiwan's first 4G licenses. (Commercial Times)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1626.73 -0.59% -9.630
USD/JPY 94.49 0.45% 0.420
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1402 -- 0.011
SPOT GOLD 1387.41 -0.20% -2.790
US CRUDE 97.6 -0.26% -0.250
DOW JONES 15070.18 -0.70% -105.90
ASIA ADRS 133.39 -2.28% -3.11
-------------------------------------------------------------
TAIWAN ADRS
COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE
TSMC -1.53
UMC -3.24
Advanced Semi Engineering -1.98
AU Optronics -2.68
Chunghwa Telecom -0.19
Siliconware -1.20
Philadelpia semicon index -0.40
(Reporting by Taipei Bureau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)