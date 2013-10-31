TAIPEI, Oct 31 Following is some company-related and market news that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan Q3 preliminary GDP growth at 1.58 pct, below forecasts > Taiwan says Hon Hai among six winners of 4G licenses > UMC says Q3 net beats forecasts, Q4 demand seen slowing > AU Optronics Q3 net profit slightly beats forecasts > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- AU Optronics, the world's No.4 flat panel maker, told investors demand in the fourth quarter will be soft following a slow third quarter. (Commercial Times) For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Compiled by Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)