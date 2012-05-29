TAIPEI, May 29 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.

> Renesas outsources top-end chips to TSMC

> Central bank to hold policy meeting on June 21

MEDIA REPORTS

-- Taiwan's ruling KMT Party launched its version of the controversial capital gains tax on stock trading, aiming to pass it in the legislature by mid-June. Under the version, investors would pay the tax only when the main index stands above 8,500 points. (Economic Daily, Commercial Times)

-- Hon Hai Precision and Cheng Uei have received orders to make connectors used in Apple's upcoming iPhone 5. The new connectors are priced at least five times than the current ones, unidentified industry sources said. (Economic Daily)

-- Nan Shan Life Insurance, which AIG had sold to a Taiwan consortium for about $2.2 billion, is about to acquie a Taiwan property insurance unit of AIG in a deal estimated at T$2 billion - T$3 billion. ($68 million - $102 million) (Commercial Times)

