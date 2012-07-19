TAIPEI, July 19 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.

REUTERS HEADLINES > Intel's outlook soothes antsy investors > Qualcomm cuts outlook for current qtr, Dec strong > IBM raises earnings outlook > Carlyle says no plan to exit Taiwan bank for now > Reuters global markets roundup

MEDIA REPORTS

Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.



-- Since Hon Hai has made no plan to transfer its latest OLED technology into Brazil, the Brazilian Development Bank has temporarily frozen Hon Hai's factory set-up funds. (Commercial Bank)

-- China Development Bank has reserved T$50 billion in loan credit for Taiwanese companies in China to ease their financing difficulties. (Commercial Times)

-- Compal got 20 million PC orders from Dell for next year, accounting for 70 percent of Dell's total orders, while Wistron got the rest. (Commercial Times)

-- Rating agency Fitch cut Acer's outlook rating to negative. (Economic Daily)

-- Nanya Tech and Inotera's losses improved in the second quarter, the third consecutive quarterly improvement. (Economic Daily)

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1372.78 0.67% 9.110 USD/JPY 78.76 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4942 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1572.9 0.04% 0.610 US CRUDE 89.9 0.03% 0.030 DOW JONES 12908.70 0.81% 103.16 ASIA ADRS 115.31 0.37% 0.42 -------------------------------------------------------------

TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +3.55 UMC -0.48 Advanced Semi Engineering +1.26 AU Optronics -2.79 Chunghwa Telecom +0.44 Siliconware -0.63 Philadelpia semicon index +3.55

