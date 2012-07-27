TAIPEI, July 27 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.

REUTERS HEADLINES > MBK TV buyer unsure if deal conditions achievable > FACTBOX-Taiwan's capital gains tax legislation > Samsung posts record $5.9 bln profit on phones > Amazon profit margin rises as new businesses grow > Facebook revenue growth skids, shares plunge > Apple U.S. margins for iPad about half of iPhone > Reuters global markets roundup

MEDIA REPORTS

Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.



-- Acer's shipment surpassed Hewlett-Packard's in Europe in the second quarter to become the top vendor, while Asustek became the fourth in global ranking. (Commercial Times)

-- Mortgage loans outstanding reached a record high last month, and were the highest monthly mortgage loans outstanding in 15 months. (Commercial Times)

-- Chimei Innolux will issue T$16.2 billion of global depositary receipts in a follow-on offering to repay its syndicated loan to banks by September. (Economic Daily)

-- TSMC recently started approaching clients to ask for orders in face of a slowdown in utilization rates in the third quarter, seizing some orders from the second-tier wafer foundries. (Digitimes) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1360.02 1.65% 22.130 USD/JPY 78.25 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4344 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1613.96 -0.09% -1.430 US CRUDE 89.16 -0.26% -0.230 DOW JONES 12887.93 1.67% 211.88 ASIA ADRS 114.22 2.37% 2.64 -------------------------------------------------------------

TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +2.69 UMC -0.00 Advanced Semi Engineering -0.82 AU Optronics +3.41 Chunghwa Telecom -0.34 Siliconware +1.72 Philadelpia semicon index +2.29

