TAIPEI, July 27 Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> MBK TV buyer unsure if deal conditions achievable
> FACTBOX-Taiwan's capital gains tax legislation
> Samsung posts record $5.9 bln profit on phones
> Amazon profit margin rises as new businesses grow
> Facebook revenue growth skids, shares plunge
> Apple U.S. margins for iPad about half of iPhone
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on
-- Acer's shipment surpassed Hewlett-Packard's
in Europe in the second quarter to become the top
vendor, while Asustek became the fourth in global
ranking. (Commercial Times)
-- Mortgage loans outstanding reached a record high last
month, and were the highest monthly mortgage loans outstanding
in 15 months. (Commercial Times)
-- Chimei Innolux will issue T$16.2 billion of
global depositary receipts in a follow-on offering to repay its
syndicated loan to banks by September. (Economic Daily)
-- TSMC recently started approaching clients to
ask for orders in face of a slowdown in utilization rates in the
third quarter, seizing some orders from the second-tier wafer
foundries. (Digitimes)
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1360.02 1.65% 22.130
USD/JPY 78.25 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4344 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1613.96 -0.09% -1.430
US CRUDE 89.16 -0.26% -0.230
DOW JONES 12887.93 1.67% 211.88
ASIA ADRS 114.22 2.37% 2.64
-------------------------------------------------------------
TAIWAN ADRS
COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE
TSMC +2.69
UMC -0.00
Advanced Semi Engineering -0.82
AU Optronics +3.41
Chunghwa Telecom -0.34
Siliconware +1.72
Philadelpia semicon index +2.29
For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on
For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on
Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks:
For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia.....
Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ..
India.........
REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds...
Scrolling stocks news US......
Scrolling stocks news Europe..
Wall Street Week Ahead..............
Global Week Ahead..................
Real time FX commentary...........
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary..............
Top global economic events.......
All diaries..........................
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies....... U.S. companies....
European companies.... Forex.............
Global economy...... Technology, media.
Financial services.... Political risk......
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World stocks......... Asian stocks....
Dow Jones................ NASDAQ..............
Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............
World forecasts... Asia Macro data..
Currency rates.... Debt...
LME price overview......
Taiwan dollar............
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Full directory................
TAIEX...................
TAIEX sub-indices...........
Taiwan OTC index......
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:>
SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:>
Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:>
FTSE TW50 index.............
(Taipei Bureau)