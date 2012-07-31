TAIPEI, July 31 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.

REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan university latest to sue Apple over patent > Taiwan, China step closer to yuan clearing system > Cemex to outsource jobs in Mexico for IBM > Reuters global markets roundup

MEDIA REPORTS

Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on

-- Rexchip and Elpida's 12-inch wafer fabs will reduce DRAM chip capacity together by 60,000 units, accounting for 10 percent of global production. Nanya Tech and Inotera are expected to benefit. (Digitimes, Economic Daily)

-- China's Huawei Technologies said it will place most new chip orders to HiSilicon and Qualcomm, while Mediatek will only get orders for dual sim card phones in the China market. (Commercial Times) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1385.3 -0.05% -0.670 USD/JPY 78.14 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5053 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1620.86 0.02% 0.370 US CRUDE 89.64 -0.16% -0.140 DOW JONES 13073.01 -0.02% -2.65 ASIA ADRS 116.50 -0.75% -0.88 -------------------------------------------------------------

TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -1.39 UMC +1.41 Advanced Semi Engineering +1.06 AU Optronics -6.47 Chunghwa Telecom -0.34 Siliconware +5.18 Philadelpia semicon index -0.94

For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India.........

REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary...........

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries..........................

TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)