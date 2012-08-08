TAIPEI, Aug 8 Following are news items and media reports that
may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan July exports plummet more than expected
> Hon Hai in talks with Sharp over bigger stake
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on
-- Taiwan's cabinet will evaluate the possibility to allow more mainland
China investments in local industries, including the real estate, as part of a
broader measure to boost the island's economy. (Economic Daily)
-- Chimei Innolux, the world's No.3 flat panel maker, posted a net
loss of T$9.5 billion in the second quarter, meeting market expectations.
(Commercial Times, Economic Daily)
-- Genius reported better-than-expected sales of T$870 million for
July, up 23 percent on year, thanks to increased shipment of camera lenses used
in Apple's iPhones. (Economic Daily)
-- Chairman Morris Chang of TSMC, the world's top contract chip
maker, said the company will gradually cut its investment stake in solar cell
maker Motech. (Economic Daily)
