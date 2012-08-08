TAIPEI, Aug 8 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.

REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan July exports plummet more than expected > Hon Hai in talks with Sharp over bigger stake > Reuters global markets roundup

MEDIA REPORTS

Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Taiwan's cabinet will evaluate the possibility to allow more mainland China investments in local industries, including the real estate, as part of a broader measure to boost the island's economy. (Economic Daily)

-- Chimei Innolux, the world's No.3 flat panel maker, posted a net loss of T$9.5 billion in the second quarter, meeting market expectations. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily)

-- Genius reported better-than-expected sales of T$870 million for July, up 23 percent on year, thanks to increased shipment of camera lenses used in Apple's iPhones. (Economic Daily)

-- Chairman Morris Chang of TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, said the company will gradually cut its investment stake in solar cell maker Motech. (Economic Daily)

