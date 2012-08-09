TAIPEI, Aug 9 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.

REUTERS HEADLINES > Quanta Computer July sales up 4 pct on year > UMC July sales rise 9 pct on year > HP braces for huge loss after $8 bln EDS writedown > RIM shares rise on hopes of Samsung licensing deal > Amazon seeks leader for patent acquisitions > China firm seeks major stake in U.S. battery co > Reuters global markets roundup

MEDIA REPORTS

Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on

-- Taishin Financial plans to buy New York Life's Taiwan unit for T$100 million, the lowest in Taiwan's insurance acquisition history. The two companies will sign agreement on Friday after board discussion on Thursday. (Economic Daily)

-- Fubon Financial posted an earnings per share of T$1.99 in the first seven months this year, the best among Taiwan's financial holdings. (Commercial Times)

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.22 0.06% 0.870 USD/JPY 78.42 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6778 -- -0.001 SPOT GOLD 1613.01 0.11% 1.720 US CRUDE 93.33 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 13175.64 0.05% 7.04 ASIA ADRS 120.03 -0.24% -0.29 -------------------------------------------------------------

TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -0.56 UMC +1.83 Advanced Semi Engineering +3.25 AU Optronics +3.24 Chunghwa Telecom +0.37 Siliconware +1.07 Philadelpia semicon index +0.27

For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India.........

REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary...........

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries..........................

TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)