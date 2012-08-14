TAIPEI, Aug 14 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Google to cut 4,000 Motorola Mobility jobs, share > Taiwan Formosa to up Sep refinery output > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- First Financial and Taiwan Cooperative Financial are evaluating the possibilities to set up a village bank in China, in the latest sign of warming ties across the Taiwan Strait. (Economic Daily) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1404.11 -0.13% -1.760 USD/JPY 78.36 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6556 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1611.85 0.14% 2.310 US CRUDE 92.78 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 13169.43 -0.29% -38.52 ASIA ADRS 120.12 -0.65% -0.79 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -1.24 UMC -0.45 Advanced Semi Engineering -0.96 AU Optronics +2.05 Chunghwa Telecom +0.13 Siliconware -0.89 Philadelphia semicon index -0.87 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)