TAIPEI, Aug 16 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Foxconn to tap cheap labour in Indonesia > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Hon Hai Precision, which is in talks with Sharp to invest in the Japanese company, would cut prices of 60-inch LCD TVs its unit makes for Sharp to $999 at year-end from $1,400 now, joining the growing competition with Samsung. (Commercial Times) -- Taiwan's cabinet is planning to launch a scheme in the near future for the government to invest T$10 billion over the next five years on non-tech industries. (Commercial Times) -- Taiwan's finance minister said that Mega Financial Holdings would lead a consolidation among state-run banks in the future. (Commercial Times)