TAIPEI, Aug 20 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan cuts 2012 GDP forecast again > Acer Q2 net lags forecast > Apple shares trade above $644, hit all-time high > Sharp jumps on revamp plan reports > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, is tripling its output capacity of the advanced 28 nanometer process technology in the third quarter. (Commercial Times) -- China Development Financial Holdings, Taiwan's biggest venture-capital firm, will buy small-sized Cosmos Bank as it aims to diversify. Cosmos is controlled by private equity firm SAC Capital. (Economic Daily)