TAIPEI, Aug 21 Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan's export orders deteriorate further
> Taiwan Q2 current account surplus declines
> HTC invests $35.4 mln in U.S platform firm
> Tingyi profits fall, shrs jump on bright outlook
> Sharp to deliver asset report to banks in Sept
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on
-- HTC said its investment loss incurred from
gaming platform unit OnLive will be $40 million. Broker
Macquarie forecast the loss would impact HTC's Q3 earnings per
share by T$1.2. (Commercial Times)
-- AU Optronics became part of Japan's Sony
supply chain as the Japanese company shifted orders
from Hon Hai after the latter tied up with Sharp
. (Economic Daily)
-- Hsin Kuang Steel's chairman said the steel
market would bottom out in Q4 the earliest. (Commercial Times)
-- The spot price for Mediatek's 3G chips have
surged 150 percent amid a supply shortage in China. (Economic
Daily)
-- Cosmos Bank's chairman said its two major
shareholders, SAC Capital and GE Capital, have appointed him to
find new buyers for their stakes. (Economic Daily)
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1418.13 -0% -0.030
USD/JPY 79.32 -0.1% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8018 -- -0.009
SPOT GOLD 1619.41 -0.04% -0.680
US CRUDE 95.97 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 13271.64 -0.03% -3.56
ASIA ADRS 120.40 -0.03% -0.04
-------------------------------------------------------------
TAIWAN ADRS
COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE
TSMC +0.69
UMC -1.89
Advanced Semi Engineering +0.76
AU Optronics -1.00
Chunghwa Telecom +0.33
Siliconware +1.10
Philadelpia semicon index -0.70
