TAIPEI, Aug 21 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan's export orders deteriorate further > Taiwan Q2 current account surplus declines > HTC invests $35.4 mln in U.S platform firm > Tingyi profits fall, shrs jump on bright outlook > Sharp to deliver asset report to banks in Sept > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- HTC said its investment loss incurred from gaming platform unit OnLive will be $40 million. Broker Macquarie forecast the loss would impact HTC's Q3 earnings per share by T$1.2. (Commercial Times) -- AU Optronics became part of Japan's Sony supply chain as the Japanese company shifted orders from Hon Hai after the latter tied up with Sharp . (Economic Daily) -- Hsin Kuang Steel's chairman said the steel market would bottom out in Q4 the earliest. (Commercial Times) -- The spot price for Mediatek's 3G chips have surged 150 percent amid a supply shortage in China. (Economic Daily) -- Cosmos Bank's chairman said its two major shareholders, SAC Capital and GE Capital, have appointed him to find new buyers for their stakes. (Economic Daily)