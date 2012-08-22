TAIPEI, Aug 22 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan may open forex business to brokers > Apple, Foxconn improve plants in China-audit > Dell's outlook disappoints as PC market falters > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- UMC said it will liquidate its 8-inch wafer fab in Japan and close down its loss-making Japanese subsidiary UMCJ as local business has dropped. (Commercial Times) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.17 -0.35% -4.960 USD/JPY 79.16 -0.14% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7967 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1636.95 -0.06% -0.940 US CRUDE 96.68 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13203.58 -0.51% -68.06 ASIA ADRS 120.42 0.02% 0.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +1.03 UMC -0.48 Advanced Semi Engineering +1.91 AU Optronics +3.72 Chunghwa Telecom -0.10 Siliconware +2.53 Philadelpia semicon index +0.00 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)