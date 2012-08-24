TAIPEI, Aug 24 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan to cut public spending in 2013 budget > Taiwan July industrial output up on month > Amazon event on Sept. 6 sparks Kindle speculation > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Pegatron said Q3 notebook PC shipments will decline 15-20 percent from the previous quarter as the high season was delayed by the expected launch of Windows 8, but revenue in Q4 may bounce and reach a record high. (Commercial Times) -- Taiwan's national development fund reserves T$10 billion to finance solar companies to build plants abroad. (Economic Daily) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.08 -0.81% -11.410 USD/JPY 78.5 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6882 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1669.06 -0.06% -0.980 US CRUDE 96.01 -0.27% -0.260 DOW JONES 13057.46 -0.88% -115.30 ASIA ADRS 119.87 -0.45% -0.54 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -0.49 UMC -0.00 Advanced Semi Engineering -0.82 AU Optronics -1.56 Chunghwa Telecom +0.03 Siliconware +1.25 Philadelpia semicon index -0.63 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)