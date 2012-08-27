TAIPEI, Aug 27 Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> Apple triumphs over Samsung in patent case
> Hon Hai's Gou to visit Sharp plant in Japan
> Sharp, Hon Hai agree to keep stake at 9.9 pct
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
for their accuracy.
For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on
-- Some 15 Chinese banks seeking IPOs in China are asking
investment banks to invite Taiwanese banks to buy up to 19.99
percent stakes. (Commercial Times)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0925 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1411.13 0.65% 9.050
USD/JPY 78.82 0.24% 0.190
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6848 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1672.4 0.16% 2.660
US CRUDE 96.83 0.71% 0.680
DOW JONES 13157.97 0.77% 100.51
ASIA ADRS 119.82 -0.04% -0.05
-------------------------------------------------------------
TAIWAN ADRS
COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE
TSMC +0.28
UMC -0.97
Advanced Semi Engineering -0.55
AU Optronics -3.17
Chunghwa Telecom -0.27
Siliconware -0.71
Philadelpia semicon index +0.58
(Taipei Bureau)