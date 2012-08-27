TAIPEI, Aug 27 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Apple triumphs over Samsung in patent case > Hon Hai's Gou to visit Sharp plant in Japan > Sharp, Hon Hai agree to keep stake at 9.9 pct > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Some 15 Chinese banks seeking IPOs in China are asking investment banks to invite Taiwanese banks to buy up to 19.99 percent stakes. (Commercial Times) MARKET SNAPSHOT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0925 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1411.13 0.65% 9.050 USD/JPY 78.82 0.24% 0.190 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6848 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1672.4 0.16% 2.660 US CRUDE 96.83 0.71% 0.680 DOW JONES 13157.97 0.77% 100.51 ASIA ADRS 119.82 -0.04% -0.05 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +0.28 UMC -0.97 Advanced Semi Engineering -0.55 AU Optronics -3.17 Chunghwa Telecom -0.27 Siliconware -0.71 Philadelpia semicon index +0.58 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)