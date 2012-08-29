TAIPEI, Aug 29 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > U.S. fund KKR to invest $1.27 bln in Renesas > Lexmark to dump inkjet business > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Apple's major supplier Hon Hai said that it will buy flat panel technologies from NEC, in its second tie-up with Japanese firms as it is set to issue a joint statement this week with Sharp about an investment. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) -- BNP Paribas expected Hon Hai's Q3 revenue would slide 7.6 percent from Q2 in part because shipments of iPhone 5 and iPad mini would be less than expected. (Commercial Times) -- Taiwan's premier Sean Chen expected revenues from tourists to be over T$1.1 trillion in 2016, with 10 million visits. Separately, Chen said Taiwan will sign an MOU with China on a clearing system for the yuan in the "not distant future." (Commercial Times) - A key lawmaker of Taiwan's ruling party said she will propose in the next session a bill to cut the stock transaction tax. (Economic Daily) MARKET SNAPSHOT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0925 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1409.3 -0.08% -1.140 USD/JPY 78.6 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6369 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1665.99 -0.03% -0.540 US CRUDE 95.98 -0.36% -0.350 DOW JONES 13102.99 -0.17% -21.68 ASIA ADRS 118.78 -0.29% -0.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -0.49 UMC -0.49 Advanced Semi Engineering -0.82 AU Optronics -1.32 Chunghwa Telecom -0.30 Siliconware -0.18 Philadelpia semicon index -0.11 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)