TAIPEI, Aug 30 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Sharp's Taiwan saviour in waiting shows off plant > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- The world's top contract chip maker TSMC has turned down requests from Apple and Qualcomm to invest over $1 billion each in TSMC as it seeks to stay independent in how it uses its capacity. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) -- AU Optronics, the world's No.4 flat panel maker, said that its TV panel supply is tight due to increasing orders this month, while bigger rival Chimei Innolux said Q3 outlook will be better than Q2. (Commercial Times) -- Asustek Computer said it has raised its 2012 tablet PC shipment target to 5 million units from 3 million originally, thanks to strong demand for Google's Nexus 7 model. (Commercial Times) -- Taiwan's inflation is expected to reach the high level of 2 percent for a second consecutive month in August on higher vegetable and fruit prices due to typhoons. (Economic Daily)