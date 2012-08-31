TAIPEI, Aug 31 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Sharp sheds 10 pct as investors await Hon Ha > Hon Hai, Sharp may spend over $1 bln on Sakai > ZTE launches Intel-based smartphone > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- A joint statement to be issued by Sharp and Hon Hai is widely expected to be delayed after chiefs from both companies failed to reach a consensus on Hon Hai's stake investment in the Japanese firm. (Economic Daily) -- Quanta Computer, the world's top contract laptop PC maker, expects its tablet PC shipments to double to 10 million units this year, thanks to growing orders from Amazon, Google and Asustek. (Economic Daily) MARKET SNAPSHOT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0925 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1399.48 -0.78% -11.010 USD/JPY 78.55 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6267 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1655.73 0.01% 0.190 US CRUDE 94.53 -0.10% -0.090 DOW JONES 13000.71 -0.81% -106.77 ASIA ADRS 116.85 -1.59% -1.89 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -0.70 UMC -0.49 Advanced Semi Engineering +0.27 AU Optronics -0.65 Chunghwa Telecom +0.03 Siliconware -1.25 Philadelpia semicon index -1.69 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)