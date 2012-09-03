TAIPEI, Sept 3 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan agrees yuan clearing system with China > Sharp, Hon Hai may talk in Taiwan this week > Apple supplier Hon Hai's Q2 profits pick up > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Research houses Nomura, Deutsche Securities and Macquarie have raised their target prices on Hon Hai, reflecting its better-than-expected Q2 earnings and expectations of rising shipments of Apple's iPhone 5 and iPad mini. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) -- Seven insurers, including the insurance arms of Cathay Financial and Fubon Financial, have reported a combined paper loss of T$83.5 billion ($2.78 billion), or 11 percent of their total investments in Taiwan stocks, in the first half of the year. (Commercial Times) MARKET SNAPSHOT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1406.58 0.51% 7.100 USD/JPY 78.27 -0.14% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5484 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1686.46 -0.25% -4.180 US CRUDE 96.05 -0.44% -0.420 DOW JONES 13090.84 0.69% 90.13 ASIA ADRS 117.30 0.39% 0.45 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +3.16 UMC -0.00 Advanced Semi Engineering +0.82 AU Optronics -0.33 Chunghwa Telecom +0.47 Siliconware +1.09 Philadelpia semicon index +1.40 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)