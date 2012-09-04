TAIPEI, Sept 4 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Hon Hai's Gou demands management role at Sharp > Taiwan August PMI falls to 46.1 > Taiwan fx market readying yuan dealing system > BREAKING VIEWS-Hon Hai cash not enough for Sharp > Taiwan Aug exports seen to have fallen further > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- AU Optronics, the world's No.4 flat panel maker, is set to replace Samsung as Sony's biggest panel supplier next year because its shipments will grow at least four times from 2012. (Economic Daily) -- Formosa Plastics, Nanya Plastics and two other listed units of the Formosa Plastics Group each reported 10 percent growth in August sales. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) MARKET SNAPSHOT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1406.58 0.51% 7.100 USD/JPY 78.32 0.12% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5484 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1692.56 0.05% 0.770 US CRUDE 96.94 0.49% 0.470 DOW JONES 13090.84 0.69% 90.13 ASIA ADRS 117.30 0.39% 0.45 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +3.16 UMC -0.00 Advanced Semi Engineering +0.82 AU Optronics -0.33 Chunghwa Telecom +0.47 Siliconware +1.09 Philadelpia semicon index +0.00 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)