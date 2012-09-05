TAIPEI, Sept 5 Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> UK's Prudential to sell Taiwan insurer stake
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
-- Smartphone maker HTC's chairwoman is rumoured
to want to invest in AU Optronics in exchange for its
AMOLED panel technology. (Economic Daily)
-- Taiwan's financial regulators are set to allow local
listed companies to issue bonds denominated in the Chinese yuan,
giving companies more ways to raise funds. (Economic Daily)
-- Chiefs of HTC, Fubon Financial and Chinatrust
Financial have been approached to buy Next Media
.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1404.94 -0.12% -1.640
USD/JPY 78.44 0.08% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5688 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1691.81 -0.14% -2.330
US CRUDE 95.36 0.06% 0.060
DOW JONES 13035.94 -0.42% -54.90
ASIA ADRS 115.84 -1.24% -1.46
-------------------------------------------------------------
TAIWAN ADRS
COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE
TSMC -2.18
UMC -0.99
Advanced Semi Engineering +2.43
AU Optronics +2.64
Chunghwa Telecom +0.07
Siliconware -0.27
Philadelpia semicon index -0.85
