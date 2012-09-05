TAIPEI, Sept 5 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > UK's Prudential to sell Taiwan insurer stake > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Smartphone maker HTC's chairwoman is rumoured to want to invest in AU Optronics in exchange for its AMOLED panel technology. (Economic Daily) -- Taiwan's financial regulators are set to allow local listed companies to issue bonds denominated in the Chinese yuan, giving companies more ways to raise funds. (Economic Daily) -- Chiefs of HTC, Fubon Financial and Chinatrust Financial have been approached to buy Next Media . MARKET SNAPSHOT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1404.94 -0.12% -1.640 USD/JPY 78.44 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5688 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1691.81 -0.14% -2.330 US CRUDE 95.36 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 13035.94 -0.42% -54.90 ASIA ADRS 115.84 -1.24% -1.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -2.18 UMC -0.99 Advanced Semi Engineering +2.43 AU Optronics +2.64 Chunghwa Telecom +0.07 Siliconware -0.27 Philadelpia semicon index -0.85 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)