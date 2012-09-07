TAIPEI, Sept 7 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > HTC August sales slip from July > HTC eyes sales boost for Windows phones > Sharp mortgages iPhone display plant > Amazon takes on Apple with larger Kindle Fires > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Taiwan's financial regulators are asking their Chinese counterparts to give Taiwan banks qualified foreign institutional investors (QFII) status, opening the way for the banks' customers to trade Chinese stocks. (Economic Daily) -- Taiwan's financial regulator is considering easing a rule to allow more Chinese investments in the local stock market. (Commercial Times) MARKET SNAPSHOT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1432.12 2.04% 28.680 USD/JPY 78.87 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6781 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1694.66 -0.38% -6.380 US CRUDE 94.65 -0.92% -0.880 DOW JONES 13292.00 1.87% 244.52 ASIA ADRS 116.93 2.10% 2.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +1.62 UMC +0.51 Advanced Semi Engineering +4.08 AU Optronics +1.57 Chunghwa Telecom +0.50 Siliconware +1.71 Philadelpia semicon index +3.66 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)