TAIPEI, Sept 7
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> HTC August sales slip from July
> HTC eyes sales boost for Windows phones
> Sharp mortgages iPhone display plant
> Amazon takes on Apple with larger Kindle Fires
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
-- Taiwan's financial regulators are asking their Chinese
counterparts to give Taiwan banks qualified foreign
institutional investors (QFII) status, opening the way for the
banks' customers to trade Chinese stocks. (Economic Daily)
-- Taiwan's financial regulator is considering easing a rule
to allow more Chinese investments in the local stock market.
(Commercial Times)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1432.12 2.04% 28.680
USD/JPY 78.87 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6781 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1694.66 -0.38% -6.380
US CRUDE 94.65 -0.92% -0.880
DOW JONES 13292.00 1.87% 244.52
ASIA ADRS 116.93 2.10% 2.40
-------------------------------------------------------------
TAIWAN ADRS
COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE
TSMC +1.62
UMC +0.51
Advanced Semi Engineering +4.08
AU Optronics +1.57
Chunghwa Telecom +0.50
Siliconware +1.71
Philadelpia semicon index +3.66
(Taipei Bureau)