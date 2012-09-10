TAIPEI, Sept 10 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan Aug exports contract for sixth month > Taiwan-China economy ties to deepen on yuan pact > Intel cuts outlook on weak PC demand; shares drop > Banks hammer out Sharp refinancing before Hon Hai > UMC August sales rise 20 pct on year > Quanta's August sales fall 10 pct on year > Compal August sales slip 14.5 pct on year > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- TSMC , the world's top contract chip maker, is thought to have set a record capex budget of T$300 billion ($10 billion) for next year for the arrival of Apple orders and increasing orders from Qualcomm. (Economic Daily) -- Taiwan's premier Sean Chen is set to announce a slew of incentives as soon as on Tuesday to raise private investment and attract foreign investments. Meanwhile, the government is set to ease rules on Chinese investments in local LCD firms while maintaining an original rule of reviewing each investment on a case-by-case basis. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) -- The Tsai family, which controls Fubon Financial and Taiwan Mobile, is said to have offered T$9.5 billion to buy Next Media's Taiwan assets from founder Jimmy Lai. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0032 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1437.92 0.4% 5.800 USD/JPY 78.19 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6558 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1734.59 -0.07% -1.300 US CRUDE 96.24 -0.19% -0.180 DOW JONES 13306.64 0.11% 14.64 ASIA ADRS 118.77 1.57% 1.84 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +0.69 UMC +1.51 Advanced Semi Engineering +0.26 AU Optronics +5.26 Chunghwa Telecom -0.10 Siliconware +0.62 Philadelpia semicon index -0.82 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)