TAIPEI, Sept 19 Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan set to hold key interest rate
> Taiwan export orders contracted for 6th month
> China's Alibaba buys back half of Yahoo's stake
> Motorola launches Intel-powered smartphone
> Microsoft slows dividend growth
> FedEx cuts profit outlook as shippers take to sea
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on
-- Chimei Innolux said revenue improved in Q3,
Sept sales may turn to profit and order visibility lasts until
Nov. (Commercial Times)
-- Plans by Chinese solar companies to cut production will
benefit Taiwanese counterparts, especially Motech.
(Commercial Times, Economic Daily)
-- Taiwan will invest T$463 billion to build a third
terminal at Taoyuan international airport, expecting to generate
T$2.3 trillion in economic benefits. (Commercial Times, Economic
Daily)
-- Taiwan's National Development Fund and Japan's Daiwa
Securities will together set up a $150 million biotech venture
capital fund. (Economic Daily)
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1459.32 -0.13% -1.870
USD/JPY 78.73 -0.09% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7996 -- -0.012
SPOT GOLD 1766.84 -0.27% -4.850
US CRUDE 95.37 0.08% 0.080
DOW JONES 13564.64 0.09% 11.54
ASIA ADRS 122.88 -0.12% -0.15
-------------------------------------------------------------
TAIWAN ADRS
COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE
TSMC +0.67
UMC +0.47
Advanced Semi Engineering -0.26
AU Optronics +2.11
Chunghwa Telecom +0.06
Siliconware +0.70
Philadelpia semicon index -0.42
