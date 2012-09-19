TAIPEI, Sept 19 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan set to hold key interest rate > Taiwan export orders contracted for 6th month > China's Alibaba buys back half of Yahoo's stake > Motorola launches Intel-powered smartphone > Microsoft slows dividend growth > FedEx cuts profit outlook as shippers take to sea > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Chimei Innolux said revenue improved in Q3, Sept sales may turn to profit and order visibility lasts until Nov. (Commercial Times) -- Plans by Chinese solar companies to cut production will benefit Taiwanese counterparts, especially Motech. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) -- Taiwan will invest T$463 billion to build a third terminal at Taoyuan international airport, expecting to generate T$2.3 trillion in economic benefits. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) -- Taiwan's National Development Fund and Japan's Daiwa Securities will together set up a $150 million biotech venture capital fund. (Economic Daily) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1459.32 -0.13% -1.870 USD/JPY 78.73 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7996 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1766.84 -0.27% -4.850 US CRUDE 95.37 0.08% 0.080 DOW JONES 13564.64 0.09% 11.54 ASIA ADRS 122.88 -0.12% -0.15 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +0.67 UMC +0.47 Advanced Semi Engineering -0.26 AU Optronics +2.11 Chunghwa Telecom +0.06 Siliconware +0.70 Philadelpia semicon index -0.42 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)