TAIPEI, Sept 20 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > HTC unveils 2 Windows phones, multiple customers > Hon Hai to invest $500mln in new Brazil plant > Global growth worry dents Asia business sentiment > Adobe sees slower revenue > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Taiwan banks' domestic banking units will start yuan business in November and the limit for them to invest no more than 15 percent of their net asset value in China will be removed by year-end. (Economic Daily) -- TSMC's capital spending for next year of $10 billion may surpass Samsung for the first time, being among the top two in the industry, as the Korean firm's chip unit may cut capital spending to $6.25 billion next year. (Economic Daily) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1461.05 0.12% 1.730 USD/JPY 78.43 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.77 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1769.55 0.02% 0.360 US CRUDE 91.77 -0.23% -0.210 DOW JONES 13577.96 0.10% 13.32 ASIA ADRS 123.65 0.63% 0.77 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -0.33 UMC -0.94 Advanced Semi Engineering +0.26 AU Optronics -0.26 Chunghwa Telecom +0.64 Siliconware +0.70 Philadelpia semicon index -0.56 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)