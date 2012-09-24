TAIPEI, Sept 24 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Sharp in talks to supply panels for ultrabooks > Japan govt mulls Renesas rescue with Toyota > iPhone 5 fever rages despite grumbling over map > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Fubon Financial is the most likely buyer of a 51-60 percent stake First Sino Bank. Purchase price would be around T$18-20 billion and deal would be signed as early as the end of Oct. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) -- Chimei Innolux may see 39-inch panel shipments reach 1 million units in September as clients engaged in TV price competition. (Commercial Times) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.15 -0.01% -0.110 USD/JPY 78.11 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.758 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1767.61 -0.83% -14.810 US CRUDE 92.74 -0.16% -0.150 DOW JONES 13579.47 -0.13% -17.46 ASIA ADRS 122.45 0.11% 0.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -0.00 UMC +0.96 Advanced Semi Engineering -0.00 AU Optronics +2.39 Chunghwa Telecom +0.10 Siliconware -1.41 Philadelpia semicon index +0.13 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)