TAIPEI, Sept 25 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Foxconn China plant closed after 2,000 riot > Taiwan M2 money supply growth slows anew in Aug > Taiwan industrial output picks up in August > iPhone 5 supply constraints loom > Sharp sees smaller net profit than plan next yr > ASML buys linear motor maker Wijdeven Motion > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.